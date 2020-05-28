Nashville hospitality company takes reopening safely to next level

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville hospitality company is going above and beyond to ensure customer safety as they reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Catbird Seat to Henrietta Red, Strategic Hospitality is known for helping shape Music City’s dining and entertainment landscape, so they have high expectations when it comes to reopening safely.

The company, owned by the Goldberg brothers, has created a 17-page COVID-19 playbook that outlines a number of new protocols from implementing “agents of clean” who are dedicated to continuously sanitizing all touchpoints in the restaurant to added hand washing/sanitation stations in their establishments.

“We have individualized menus that we have that we are throwing away after single-use, we have individualized silverware that comes in its own packet all the way down to the pen, where your pen will be sanitized in its own package as well,” said Max Goldberg, co-owner of Strategic Hospitality as he showed News 2 the changes inside Pinewood Social.

Plexiglass has been installed between tables at the popular venue known for its environment of offering guests somewhere to “live, work, and play.” Goldberg said they have invested in a UV light made to kill germs for the bowling balls, as well as taken a number of safety steps for the outdoor activities all of which are now open.

“It’s an added expense for us, it’s a ton of effort, it’s taken hundreds and hundreds of hours to put together, but at the end of the day I think those little touches are going to be a big deal for folks and we want to make sure we are on the front lines of it,” said Goldberg.

Strategic Hospitality is gearing up to reopen all of their nearly dozen businesses as safely as possible in the wake of the pandemic, not only from a business standpoint but a personal one.

“The core of our company is to positively exceed expectations in anything we do and right now I think the world calls for it. I think we have shifted and it’s a new normal that we are getting used to and it was the right thing to do and on a first-hand experience, you know, our mother dealt with the disease and we saw it first hand how tough it can be and so really seeing that first hand and truly trying to make sure our staff is taken care of and our folks that are coming in, it was a focus for us.”

The Goldberg brothers have put a lot of TLC into their safety guidelines, with plans to serve Music City for years to come.

“For 17 years we’ve been operating in Nashville. We are Nashville kids, and we’ve been so lucky to be in the hospitality space, and every business we have we are doing everything we can to make sure it comes out on the other side.”

Merchant’s and Pinewood Social are open now, but the company has plans to open the doors to all of their establishments within the next couple of weeks.

Strategic Hospitality has outlined some of its safety steps for customers on its website.

