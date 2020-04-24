Nashville hairstylists, barbers navigate city stipulations for re-opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With no actual date set in stone, hairstylists and barbers are doing what they can to prepare to re-open their salons after Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a four-phase plan with specific stipulations for economic reopening.

Hair, nail, massage and tattoo business will be allowed to reopen during Phase 2 of the plan. The plan requires services to only be administered by appointment only and limits 10 people in the building at a time. Employees are also required to wear cloth masks and undergo daily temperature checks.

“It took about three weeks for us to get a big bulk of masks in. But now that we have them, it’s been helpful,” said Jillian Baldwin, a Nashville hairstylist. She says she’s going to take extra precautions when servicing her clients.

“The number one concern is catching it,” Baldwin explained, “Clients are going to have to wear masks. They can’t come to their appointment if they have any symptoms.”

April Dixon is the owner of The Moose Men’s Grooming Lounge on Music Row. She says she wishes city and state leaders had released one cohesive plan, instead of separate regulations based on jurisdiction.

“It’s very confusing to me,” Dixon explained, “You’re opening up everything around Nashville—keeping Davidson County shut down. So everyone in Davidson County is just going to go out to the suburbs and do the same thing and bring it back into Nashville.”

Still, Dixon says she’ll do whatever it takes to get back to business within city regulations. Her patrons will be instructed to sit in their car until their assigned appointment time.

“We’re just going to have my sister call them and let them know it’s their turn,” said Dixon.

Seemingly, stylists will do whatever it takes to open the economy and do it safely.

“I’m a big person of faith,” Baldwin said. “So, I make sure I do my part and God has the rest.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE