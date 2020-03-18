Nashville food truck operator launching neighborhood delivery amid ‘social distancing’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A board member with the Nashville Food Truck Association is using social media to attract new business as “social distancing” leads to fewer customers.

For nearly a decade, Dave Wong has owned and operated “Blue Monkey Shaved Ice,” a food truck that serves gourmet shaved ices.

With a weekend spot in 12South, Wong’s food truck travels all over the Nashville area; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on his business, along with countless others.

“Our businesses are based mostly on doing events, big festivals, big gatherings,” Wong explained. “Obviously, those are all canceled for the foreseeable future.”

He added, “now people are working from home due to social distancing and it’s definitely put a hurt on the food truck industry.”

After an emergency meeting of the Nashville Food Truck Association, Wong and his fellow board members developed a plan of action in the form of a makeshift delivery service.

“What we’re looking to do is partner with local neighborhoods to basically bring take-out to your neighborhood,” he said.

Wong explained, “we’ll bring a truck to your neighborhood. You’ll tell all your neighbors. You can order online, come pick it up. Your truck will be there to serve you fresh, hot delicious food.”

Any neighborhoods wanting to take part can e-mail Wong at bluemonkeyshavedice@gmail.com.

