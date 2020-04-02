Nashville firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department announced Thursday that they have been made aware of a firefighter testing positive for COVID-19.

A release from the department states the firefighter was off shift on accrued leave/sick leave prior to his diagnosis.

Other personnel assigned to his fire station and shift will be monitored and if they develop symptoms, will be tested.

The release goes on to mention the department’s efforts to update protocols to better protect personnel who do work with the public, including increased use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and checking our personnel’s temperatures.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE