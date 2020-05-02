Nashville Farmers Market selling fresh strawberries Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s an extra sweet Saturday at the Nashville Farmers Market.

They’ve been hosting the drive-thru market for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the market averages about 320 carloads each weekend. While that does not compare to sales that farmers, bakers, and artisans usually get at the farmers market, leaders said its important to provide fresh food to the community while supporting local farmers.

“Often the heartbeat of a farmers’ market is the community gathering component of it and the relationships that are formed between the shopper and the farmer and the maker and we’re all getting through this together and we’re trying to keep a positive, upbeat attitude about it as we go through this,” said Nashville Farmers’ Market Executive Director Tasha Kennard.

Saturday, customers can buy fresh-picked strawberries. The strawberry jubilee was scheduled for Saturday but due to COVID-19 the farmers’ market continues adjusting. They’re also partnering with Edible Nashville for a strawberry baking contest.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.