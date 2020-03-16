Nashville Farmer’s Market closes during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Farmer’s Market announced it will close for a week in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The market said while it had already taken proactive measures by reduce operating hours and limiting seating, the facility’s capacity exceeds the 100 person allowance recommended for public gatherings.

The market said it will do what is necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and close until at least Saturday, March 21 at 8 a.m.

Read the market’s complete statement below: