Nashville Farmer’s Market closes during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Farmer’s Market announced it will close for a week in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The market said while it had already taken proactive measures by reduce operating hours and limiting seating, the facility’s capacity exceeds the 100 person allowance recommended for public gatherings.
The market said it will do what is necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and close until at least Saturday, March 21 at 8 a.m.
Read the market’s complete statement below:
While we have taken proactive measures to perform wellness checks, reduce operating hours, limit seating and institute additional cleaning, our facility capacity far exceeds the 100 person allowance afforded in the recommendations for restaurants or public facilities that are permitted to remain in operation and we believe it is in the best interest of the community and public health to close at this time. We must do what’s necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for supporting our decision and we ask that you continue to support family farms and local businesses during this difficult time. We plan to reopen on Saturday, March 21 at 8 am. Stay well, shop local and eat healthy!