Nashville family’s hymn singing attracts more than 1 million viewers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pair of Nashville hymn writers and their young children have become internet celebrities after several weekly concerts on Facebook Live performed inside their home.

The performances by Keith and Kristyn Getty, along with three of their daughters, have garnered more than one-million views since the first show on St. Patrick’s Day. Normally a major holiday for the Irish family, they stayed home this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We were having the most miserable St. Patrick’s Day in history,” Keith Getty recalled. “In her vain attempts, her desperate attempts to cheer me up, she started hymn singing.”

Kristyn Getty said they decided, “if we can’t go out anywhere, lets invite people to come join us.”

The couple and their daughters went live on Facebook and performed a concert of hymns.

“It was very low-key,” Kristyn explained.

“An iPhone like this in front of the piano,” Keith demonstrated while holding up his phone.

Their hymns were a hit and one-million views later, the family developed a weekly tradition and a healthy following.

“It was connecting with hyperactive nine-year-olds. It was connecting with 90-year-olds who think nobody loves them and are literally living in fear that if they get this disease, they know their chance of survival is small,” Keith explained.

Kristyn added, “it’s our family’s way of trying to serve other people and bring hope and comfort and fun to families here stuck at home like we are.”

The family will sing live at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in a special Easter performance. You can watch that performance, and their previous ones, on the Keith and Kristyn Getty Facebook page.

