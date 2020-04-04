Nashville family stranded in the Philippines, hopeful for late April return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government is still trying to bring Americans stranded overseas, back home.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said they’re prioritizing the most vulnerable – the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Those stuck overseas include several Nashvillians that won’t be coming home anytime soon.

Brent Chapman and his wife are currently stranded in the Philippines on the island of Mindanao.

“It takes about two days to travel here to get to where in my in-laws are, we were planning on just a three-week vacation.”

Two weeks into their vacation, the Philippine government decided to impose a domestic travel ban.

“We were like maybe we’re still okay…we have travel documents,” said Chapman.

Through more research, Chapman said he realized he and his family wouldn’t be able to leave until the domestic travel ban was lifted. His family needs to travel to another Philippine island with an international airport to get back to Nashville.

He added, “It just shut down real quick, without a whole lot of warning.”

Chapman said in the Philippines they’re under curfew from from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He expanded that when the curfew isn’t active, only one family member can leave and they must wear a designated pass. He said the protocol is called, “enhanced community quarantine”.

According to Philippine reports, the domestic travel ban is supposed to be lifted later this month and the Chapman family should be able to get back home. Chapman said it’s all depending on one thing, “If everything goes smooth and they don’t extend the quarantine.”

Americans in countries with longer lockdowns may not be able to return as soon as the Chapman family.

Pompeo urged Americans overseas this week to register with their nearest embassy or consulate or online with the State Department’s smart traveler enrollment program.

