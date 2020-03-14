Nashville Fairgrounds cancels events over next two weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over the next two weeks at least three events have been canceled at the Nashville Fairgrounds for COVID19 precautions, including the notable flea market.

Spokesperson Holly McCall said, “It’s not a decision that we took lightly because we know how many of our vendors are small business people and they rely on this for income but public safety comes first.”

The decision to cancel the events has come with loss of revenue for the Fairgrounds.

“Now we’re looking at between $200,000 to $250,000 which for the fairgrounds, is significant.” said McCall

As of now, April events are still scheduled but that could change.

“We’d rather air on the side of public safety.” added McCall

Due to the March cancellations, the Fairgrounds has set up a rollover and credit system for vendors who already paid for their March booth rentals. To read more, click here.

