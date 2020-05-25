Nashville enters Phase Two of city’s reopening plan Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Live music will return to Nashville restaurants and bars that serve food and salons and gyms can operate at half-capacity as of Memorial Day under Phase Two of the city’s re-opening process.

Businesses hope this next phase will allow them to recoup some of their losses and city health officials think it can be accomplished safely.

Mayor John Cooper said all public health metrics tied to Nashville’s roadmap to reopening are green, which means the city is ready to start Phase Two.

What opens when? View the 4-phases of re-openings

The new phase will allow for restaurants and bars that serve food to operate dine-in service at 75-percent capacity. Live music will also be permitted, but no more than two performers may be on stage at one time and dance floors must remain closed.

Phase Two will also allow for retail stores and commercial businesses to open at 75-percent capacity, while gyms and “high-touch businesses” like hair and nail salons can open at half capacity.

Under the new phase, all residents are urged to wear masks or face coverings “at all times” when leaving home and no gatherings over 25 people are permitted.

The decision to move forward brings Nashville closer to what the rest of Tennessee has already done.

“Now I want to take a moment to thank everyone for helping us reach this important milestone. your efforts and sacrifices have saved lives and made it possible for Nashvillians to safely begin returning to work,” explained Mayor Cooper.

Health officials applauded Nashvillians’ efforts while cautioning the public to stay vigilant.

“Now we’ve done a great job Nashville at flattening the curve and we are ready to move on to this next phase, but please continue to do your part. Stay at home as much as you can, don’t go outside if you feel sick, get tested if you have any concern that you may have the virus, wear a face covering in public. This shows respect for your neighbors,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force.

The Metro Public Health Department continues to add more investigators to their contact tracing team — with staffers now totaling more than 120. At any point, Metro health leaders can revert back to the previous phase if the data begins to trend in the opposite direction.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)