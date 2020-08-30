Nashville Electric Service helps struggling customers during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Service has been taking it easy on struggling customers since the March tornadoes and COVID-19 pandemic has taken a hit on Middle Tennessee.

The utility company stopped disconnections for customers unable to pay their electric bills.

President and CEO of NES Decosta Jenkins said they have not charged people late fees, but in about a month they will begin to work out plans with customers to pay off their service bills.

During a Zoom call with Metro Vice Mayor Jim Shulman yesterday, Jenkins said disconnections will resume around September 30.

“Once we resume for those people who have large bills we’re going to spread those payments out over 12 months to give them 12 months to pay it,” Jenkins said.

NES serves around 400,000 customers in Middle Tennessee.

