Nashville easing some COVID-19 restrictions beginning September 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Director Dr. Michael Caldwell announced amendments to Public Health Orders 10 and 11 to take effect September 1 at 12:01 a.m.

The amendments call for keeping Nashville in a modified phase-two reopening plan, instead of progressing to phase three. The amendments call for easing restrictions in some areas.

Limited service restaurants will be able to serve an additional 25 customers outside, in addition to 25 customers allowed inside. In addition, sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, and private gatherings can operate at 30% or less capacity, with a maximum of 125 people allowed. This includes weddings, funerals, and other ceremonies.

Pedicabs, pedal carriages, and for hire transpiration will be able to resume at 50% capacity. There will be additional restrictions, including no alcohol consumption and all passengers must be off the vesicles by 10:30 p.m.

Bar counters may also open at 50% capacity.

