Nashville doctor says COVID-19 exposed inefficiencies, hopes US better prepares for future pandemics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Those in the medical profession, like Dr. Michael Nottidge, who study pandemics weren’t surprised by the quick spread of COVID-19. “For a lot of us, it’s not been a matter of if it would occur. It’s been a matter of when it would happen,” said Dr. Nottidge.

Now in the thick of it as ICU Medical Director at Centennial Medical Center, Dr. Nottidge says this pandemic has exposed inefficiencies. “It’s highlighted vulnerabilities within our health systems. We have been flogged over our supply chain practices. We really have to think, how do we do this moving forward where we are not boldened to one geographical area?”

Waiting for China to ship PPE supplies to America, and constructing isolation areas for COVID-19 positive patients from scratch brought hospitals around the country to a halt. “We’ve slowed everything down to a crawl but emergencies are still emergencies. A hospital is where we take trauma. People still get shot.”

He also believes the best thing to do is to pivot. Ask the tough questions now before another wave.

“The next pandemic that comes along, how do we stock up? How do we change our practices where protecting staff doesn’t lead to such massive disruption?”

As a student of history, Dr. Nottidge leans on the past to help guide future predictions. “If you look back to previous pandemics, especially if you look back to 1918, I think there were three waves of that. And, the third wave was actually the worst.”

Meaning, until there is an effective medicine or a vaccine, to ward off this novel coronavirus, COVID-19 could linger in communities for months to come.

“This is a long term thing and we need to think long term about how we do things differently. We can’t afford to not be able to help.”

