NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Davidson County COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the Former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike will cease operations Thursday, June 30.

Since opening on March 30, 2020, the site operated by Meharry Medical College tested and vaccinated thousands of Tennesseans.

“Our team is monitoring COVID-19’s presence in the community and remains ready to increase testing and vaccinations if the need arises”, said Dr. Gill Wright III, Director of Health at the Metro Public Health Department. “Testing and vaccination services are widely available in pharmacies, urgent care practices and physician’s offices across Nashville. Through these offerings and our Strike Team’s numerous community-based pop-up clinic events, we are confident the community’s current needs for testing and vaccinations will continue to be met.”

The site provided more than 100,000 tests and vaccinations during its operations, including, 13,382 COVID-19 vaccinations since April 12, 2021, according to a release.

“Over the past two years, Meharry Medical College has been honored to be a part of the fight against COVID-19 in Metro-Nashville. Meharry’s work at the Nashville assessment sites has enabled the college to carry out its mission of service to all Middle Tennesseans—especially at the Kmart Site,” Associate Dean of Community Based Education at Meharry Medical College Dr. Julie Gray said. “This facility has been the longest testing site and one of two vaccination sites led by Meharry. While those who have worked tirelessly together over the past two years and 2 months are pleased to see the progress against the pandemic and proud to be a part of the team, we want to encourage the Nashville community to continue to be socially responsible in their vigilance against the virus.”

The Metro Public Health Department will continue with pop-up testing and vaccinations clinics throughout Nashville.