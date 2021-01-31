Nashville COVID-19 assessment centers to operate on cold weather plan Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two of Nashville’s three COVID-19 assessment centers operated by MeHarry Medical College will be closed Monday due to cold weather.

Nashville EOC/OEM says the assessment centers located at MeHarry Medical College (918 21st Ave. North) and the former Kmart (2491 Murfreesboro Pike) will be closed.

The assessment center at Nissan Stadium’s Lot N will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Notice: COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers Activate Cold Weather Plan Nissan Stadium Lot �… https://t.co/HScmbmsJcP pic.twitter.com/BUMAIzqoh5 — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) January 31, 2021

The COVID-19 hotline will still be on its normal schedule from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and can be reached at 615-862-7777.