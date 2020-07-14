Nashville COVID-19 assessment centers to change hours of operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beginning Wednesday, the COVID-19 Assessment centers in Davidson County will close at 1 p.m.

The new hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The reduced hours are meant to help protect health care workers and the public from the extreme heat, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Testing at all Davidson County assessment centers is free to the public. Anyone in the testing line by 1 p.m. will receive a COVID-19 test.

The Community Assessment System also includes the COVID-19 Hotline. Callers can access recorded messages offering the latest information about COVID-19.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to speak with a health care professional.

The centers are located at:

Nissan Stadium

Lot “N”

1 Titans Way

Nashville, TN 37213

Meharry Medical

918 21st Ave North

Nashville, TN 37208

Former Kmart in South Nashville

2491 Murfreesboro Pike

Nashville, TN 37217

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE