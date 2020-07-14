Nashville COVID-19 assessment centers to change hours of operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beginning Wednesday, the COVID-19 Assessment centers in Davidson County will close at 1 p.m.
The new hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The reduced hours are meant to help protect health care workers and the public from the extreme heat, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Testing at all Davidson County assessment centers is free to the public. Anyone in the testing line by 1 p.m. will receive a COVID-19 test.
The Community Assessment System also includes the COVID-19 Hotline. Callers can access recorded messages offering the latest information about COVID-19.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to speak with a health care professional.
The centers are located at:
Nissan Stadium
Lot “N”
1 Titans Way
Nashville, TN 37213
Meharry Medical
918 21st Ave North
Nashville, TN 37208
Former Kmart in South Nashville
2491 Murfreesboro Pike
Nashville, TN 37217
