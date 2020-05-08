Nashville closing streets to local access to promote social distancing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Nashville is announcing 4 1/2 miles of temporary street closures in eight neighborhoods “in an effort to provide additional outdoor space for walking, running, and biking.”

Effective Saturday, May 9, the following streets will close to through traffic. They will remain open, however, for local access including deliveries.

– N. 17th St. from Holly St. to McEwen Ave.

– 18th Ave. N. from Cass St. to 11th Ave. N.

– Bowling Ave. from Woodlawn Dr. to Whitland Ave.

– Grace St. from Joseph Ave. to Lischey Ave.

– Indiana Ave. from 51st Ave N. to 44th Ave. N.

– Oriole Place from Lone Oak Rd. to Shackleford Rd.

– Owendale Dr. from Kinwood Dr. to Mossdale Dr.

– Straightaway Ave. from Chapel Ave. to Porter Rd.

The closures will reportedly allow local residents to spend time outside while maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from their neighbors. Barricades and signs will be placed in the outer limits of the closures to prevent traffic. Metro Public Works inspectors will monitor the closures to ensure they are maintained.

Though streets will remain open for local access, drivers are urged to drive slowly and look out for residents walking, running, and biking. The closures are expected to last for the duration of Mayor Cooper’s phased reopening and will reopen by the time Nashville moves to phase 3.

“As we continue to see fewer vehicles on our roads during COVID-19, Metro joins other American cities in repurposing our valuable street space, in selected locations, to provide more opportunities for our residents to walk safely distanced,” said Faye DiMassimo, Senior Advisor of Transportation and Infrastructure for Mayor John Cooper. “In addition to being a good way to get exercise, especially if you’ve been indoors all day, it can help to manage the anxiety that many are feeling during this time.”

The effort is a collaboration between Metro Public Works, Mayor John Cooper’s office, and the Metro Planning Department.

