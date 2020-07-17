Nashville closes peddle taverns, pedicabs amid spike in COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper has ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

The mayor announced Friday morning a change to Public Health Order 9 that forces the closure of all pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousine services effective immediately.

Other “transpotainment” vehicles, including those over 10,000 pounds, are not currently under the authority of the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission, the mayor added.

The order also extends the closure of all bars and limited service restaurants through the end of July.

