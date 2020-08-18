Nashville Christmas parade goes virtual in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 93rd Annual Nashville Christmas Parade will be in a virtual format in 2020.

The parade benefits the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and this will be the first time the celebration will be virtual.

Officials from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt made the announcement Tuesday.

This year’s Nashville Christmas Parade is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 5.

This will replace the annual downtown parade, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 this year.

Viewers will experience a one-hour program featuring a star-studded lineup of virtual performances and celebrity appearances from across Nashville.

They will also highlight historic moments from previous parades.

“The Nashville Christmas Parade is such a wonderful event for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and we were committed to finding the safest way to execute this special holiday tradition again this year,” said Julie Carell Stadler, parade co-producer and daughter of the late Monroe J. Carell Jr. and Ann Scott Carell. “The virtual format also allows us to incorporate a lot more than we could in a live show – such as performances and appearances broadcast from across Nashville, inspirational patient stories, sponsor spotlights and a walk down memory lane with highlights from past parades.”

This year, in lieu of a Grand marshal, the virtual parade will feature front line healthcare workers as the parades Hometown Heroes.

It will also include a special message from Santa Claus. Parade officials have already begun the process of securing performers and celebrity guests and will announce more information on the lineup in the coming months.

