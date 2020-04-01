Nashville blogger, musician urges others to stay home after testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Life before the COVID-19 pandemic was much different for many of us. Just a few weeks ago we could go out anytime we wanted and not have to worry about catching or spreading the deadly virus, but now catching COVID-19 is a real concern.

“It was the chills, a low-grade fever and then when I woke up the next morning to go get tested I had a horrible headache,” said Liz Mace, a blogger and musician from Nashville who tested positive for COVID-19. “You do not know how it is going to affect you personally. My personal case, it was very easy, very, very light, but I know of other people who I have read about who have a horrible reaction.”

Mace has been in quarantine with her husband, who has not had any symptoms yet, for two weeks and says she feels much better, but when she found out she had the virus she was worried about the many other people she had been in contact with.

“When I first got the results back I started crying because my mother is elderly and I had just seen her, but thankfully she is fine,” said Mace.

She is now hoping that others follow the guidelines put out by the state to stay home as much as possible and not gather with multiple people.

“You need to stay home period,” said Mace. “This isn’t you go over to your friend’s house and you have a small party because you don’t know if you are carrying it and you don’t know how your friend is going to react or how you will react.”

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 2,239 as of March 31, 2020, including 23 deaths and 175 hospitalizations.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 2 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 25 Bradley 10 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 10 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 391 DeKalb 4 Dickson 17 Dyer 3 Fayette 12 Fentress 1 Franklin 5 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Greene 12 Grundy 4 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 48 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 66 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 5 Marion 5 Marshall 1 Maury 15 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 19 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 28 Rutherford 68 Scott 2 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 8 Shelby 428 Smith 2 Sullivan 13 Sumner 184 Tipton 21 Trousdale 4 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 131 Wilson 39 Residents of other states/countries 190 Pending 307 Total Cases – as of (3/31/20) 2,239

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE