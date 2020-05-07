Nashville-based surgeon develops network of physicians to ease burden on emergency departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Specialty doctors are coming together to help ease the burden on Nashville’s emergency departments.

“People are still having problems, they’re just not going to the ER,” said Dr. Tif Siragusa, a vascular surgeon and founder of Doctors for Nashville.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Siragusa explained that people have been told to avoid emergency departments in order to mitigate the virus’ spread and to prevent overburdening critical care resources. He said those efforts, have left some wondering where they can seek help if they have a non-COVID related emergency.

He founded Doctors for Nashville to help with those questions and concerns.

“This model allows people to get their needs taken care of in a safer environment,” said Siragusa.

People can call into a designated number or send a message on the Doctors for Nashville website to be connected the appropriate provider.

“Rather than staying home and letting things get worse and [for example] super-gluing your cuts …come see a specialist,” said Siragusa. “It helps to offload our colleagues in the ER and while these specialists and myself, we’re not emergency room doctors, but we’re great at what we do.”

Siragusa added that the new platform helps people avoid high emergency department bills and gives physicians and their staff, the work they’ve been wanting.

Providers through Doctors for Nashville will be available Monday through Friday at their normal business hours. Each provider will follow its standard cost, payment, and insurance policies.

