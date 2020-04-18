Nashville-based production company helps food supply chain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville-based production company, Premier Global Production, is helping the nation’s food supply chain.

Driver, Kyle Simkins.

The company’s trucking fleet normally hauls staging and lighting equipment for artists and events such as Chris Stapleton, Maggie Rogers, Metallica, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits.

Due the ongoing cancellation of live events, their fleet is now hauling some of the nation’s biggest needs.

Media relations coordinator, Kim Blevins, said, “It’s everything from dry goods, to produce.”

Driver, Bryan Lewis. (left) Driver, Jeff Hotseller. (right)

Three of the company’s drivers are taking the products across the country including to Memphis, Texas, California, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

CEO, Troy Vollhoffer, said, “We asked our drivers and guys who can drive if they were interested in doing this…and there was not one person who said ‘I’m not interested in doing this.’ everyone…the first to the last…all agreed to do it.”

He added, “They’re going right into the hot spots and everyone is working. Everyone is just trying to make the world a better place during a really tough time.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE