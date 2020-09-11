Nashville bars, restaurants hours extended for Titans MNF game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Friday that Metro Public Health officials have approved an exception to extend bar and restaurant hours on Monday, September 14.

The move is to accommodate fans watching the Titans first game of the season on the road against Denver on Monday Night Football.

Restaurants and bars will be able to remain open until 30 minutes after the game.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Mayor Cooper thanked the people of Nashville, saying the city’s progress in lowering the spread of COVID-19 led to the approval for Monday night.

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 21 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County. The number of active cases also dropped below 1,000 as the county currently has 984 cases.

