Nashville bar owners file restraining order against Metro, state officials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group of Nashville bar owners filed a restraining order against Metro and state officials, calling COVID-19 related restrictions unconstitutional.

Businesses including The Local, Harry O’s Steakhouse, Kid Rock’s Big Honkytonk, Honkytonk Central filed the action Monday. It calls for a temporary restraining order against Metro officials that would prevent them from being able to close down these businesses. It also calls for a restraining order against Metro officials trying to prosecute citations two of the businesses have incurred.

The motion claims limiting restaurants services is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

This restraining order is in addition to other lawsuits these businesses have filed.