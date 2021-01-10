Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce pushing to get all communities vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President, Yuri Cunza, understands the fears COVID-19 has instilled in his community.

“They may lose their jobs, maybe the language barrier, maybe the access to health care,” says Cunza.

All reasons why some people of color, many of whom contribute to the essential labor force, are scared to get tested and unsure of a vaccine.

“How can I tell people – ‘yeah, go ahead get vaccinated,’ when I myself have never even taken a flu vaccine?”

So Cunza set out to help change the stigma and calm fears.

He heard about the Jansen COVID-19 vaccine trial at Vanderbilt.

“And I said, I’m going to do that.”

Cunza was selected and received a shot which he believes was the vaccine, as he had a minor reaction of chills and fever.

“To be honest, I was scared to go to bed. I was scared to sleep and not be able to breathe or anything.

But I am here, and I’m glad that I participated,” says Cuza.

An important example that he feels needs to be shown as the Hispanic community values family and celebrates together regularly often passing, COVID to each other.

“Our loved ones are the first ones to be affected and something that happens to one person in a community can impact someone else.”

He has a message for those listening.

“It’s just a call to action to everyone to take this seriously in the last portion of this marathon.”

A gentle reminder that following the protective guidelines will keep your family celebrating for years to come.

“It’s not just about ourselves,” says Cunza. “It’s about everyone else.”