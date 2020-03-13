Nashville airport takes precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Officials with the Nashville International Airport are taking precautions to make sure those who decide to travel via air are safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee’s first confirmed case of the virus was a 44-year-old Williamson County man who traveled through BNA from Boston. The airport has established thorough cleaning protocol throughout the facility in response to the outbreak.

Every two hours, restrooms are closed for cleaning and disinfecting and all cleaning staff wear disposable medical gloves. More hand santizing stations with 62% alcohol have also been placed throughout the airport.

Airline gates and ventilation systems are also being cleaned throughout the day.

Airport officials said staff have used a 30-day supply of sanitizer in just five days. BNA said it is committed to its 24-hour / 365-day cleaning protocol that complies with CDC guidelines.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

