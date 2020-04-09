Nashville 9-year-old sews masks for health care workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chloe McAdams wants to show the world that anyone and everyone can help out during tough times like this.
The Nashville 9-year-old always wanted to learn to sew, and, as the saying goes, there’s no time like the present! Chloe and her family went to the store, bought fabric and ribbon, and grabbed the family’s sewing machine. Then, Chloe sat down and got to work sewing masks for local healthcare workers.
Chloe told News 2 there was a lot of trial and error involved, but after a few tries, she got it right. Now, not only is she successfully making masks, but she’s even getting phone calls requesting more.
She said while giving back feels great already, she’s hoping that she’ll inspire others to start giving back as well.
“I am just gonna say this, for literally anyone,” Chloe told News 2. “You are never too young, or too old, or too… whatever, to help others! I don’t care what you say, you can!”
Chloe said she will make masks for hospital that needs them, but she’s currently focusing on Nashville hospitals, like TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
