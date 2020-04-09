Nashville 9-year-old sews masks for health care workers

1  of  18
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chloe McAdams wants to show the world that anyone and everyone can help out during tough times like this.

The Nashville 9-year-old always wanted to learn to sew, and, as the saying goes, there’s no time like the present! Chloe and her family went to the store, bought fabric and ribbon, and grabbed the family’s sewing machine. Then, Chloe sat down and got to work sewing masks for local healthcare workers.

Chloe told News 2 there was a lot of trial and error involved, but after a few tries, she got it right. Now, not only is she successfully making masks, but she’s even getting phone calls requesting more.

Chloe McAdams (Courtesy: Dayna McAdams)

She said while giving back feels great already, she’s hoping that she’ll inspire others to start giving back as well.

“I am just gonna say this, for literally anyone,” Chloe told News 2. “You are never too young, or too old, or too… whatever, to help others! I don’t care what you say, you can!”

Chloe said she will make masks for hospital that needs them, but she’s currently focusing on Nashville hospitals, like TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford12
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount42
Bradley28
Campbell6
Cannon7
Carroll8
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay2
Cocke2
Coffee7
Cumberland33
Davidson 946
Decatur1
DeKalb7
Dickson26
Dyer11
Fayette22
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson13
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene20
Grundy16
Hamblen4
Hamilton94
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins18
Haywood7
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson4
Jefferson12
Johnson2
Knox148
Lauderdale6
Lawrence10
Lewis2
Lincoln7
Loudon15
Macon16
Madison43
Marion21
Marshall9
Maury29
McMinn 3
McNairy7
Meigs3
Monroe6
Montgomery72
Morgan5
Obion4
Overton5
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam81
Roane5
Robertson67
Rutherford193
Scott5
Sequatchie1
Sevier19
Shelby912
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 27
Sumner376
Tipton38
Trousdale14
Unicoi1
Union2
Warren2
Washington30
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson287
Wilson 117
Residents of other states/countries282
Pending31
Total Casesas of (4/8/20)4,362

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Blount2
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton9
Hawkins1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby17
Sullivan1
Sumner18
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20)79

