Mysterious coronavirus illness sends children to hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome and a growing number of cases have been seen around the world.

Children, and teens, rushed to the emergency room with a high-grade fever, abdominal pain, and inflammation causing organs to not function properly.



Dr. Andrew Smith, Medical Director of the Cardiac ICU at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital explained, “The concern is that this is an inflammatory process and I think there are a lot of symptoms that are consistent with something that we see as cardiologists known as Kawasaki disease.”



Kawasaki is a rare disease that Dr. Smith said inflames blood vessels and the heart itself

“This inflammation can lead to longer-term issues with the heart muscle and even the coronary arteries.”



The similarities are a phenomenon not well understood as physicians race to study COVID-19.

Dr. Megan Brennard a pediatric emergency medicine physician at The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial says there’s still much to learn. “This is just another piece of the puzzle to know exactly how might this condition present itself in kids,” Brennard said.



She also stressed parents should not panic as the extreme cases are rare, but note these symptoms would be an indicator something is wrong. “Many many days of fever, some patients have rashes, some patients have both eyes that are inflamed and red,” said Brennard.



All indicators that you need to get your child to the emergency room as soon as possible.

“I would love to reassure families that if you do need to bring your child to the hospital that we are prepared,” said Brennard. “As a parent in this scary type of situation, you will be able to have one parent with the child for the entire visit. We want to make sure your child is as comfortable as possible while we do the evaluation.”



