Music venues struggle amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a city known for music, hundreds of music venues are already feeling the impact of the COVID-19.​

Historic rock club Exit In is open for now, but it’s an ever-evolving situation.

While the owner of Exit In and Hurry Back, Chris Cobb worked to sanitize the venues he told News 2 five shows had canceled. The number nearly doubled by the time we finished our interview.

“Everybody is postponing indefinitely for right now. Most of the cancellations and postponing’s are through March, so a lot of people are just blanket pulling down through March and we may end up doing that here frankly. We are taking it day by day,” Cobb explained.

A nearly sold-out show Thursday night barely drew half the crowd forcing half of the employees to return home without pay.

“They didn’t make money that night and these folks need that money to pay their rent, they need that money to pay their bills and so they counted on that money last night.”

As the future remains uncertain, additional cleaning efforts are in place at both venues, as well as new employee policies while Cobb follows the Metro Health Department and CDC guidelines for COVID-19.​

“We just want to be open right now if it’s safe so that our staff can be paid. This is how we make our money, we need people to come in,” he said.

There is nothing like music, he said to help our mental health at a time we could all use it.

“Hopefully, this thing gets better before it gets worse so that we don’t have to close, because that’s what will really affect our team and our staff, if they don’t have any work, so we will hope for the best.”

Cobb said they are already looking into ways to keep the music playing if they do have to shut down, considering options like live streaming shows.

For those that don’t make it to a show, you can always support music venues like Exit In by buying merchandise online. For more information, click here.

