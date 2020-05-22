Music, museums return to Music City Monday with restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Live music is the soul of Music City and what many downtown businesses thrive on.

“Music is the best therapy, music soothes a savage beast,” said Bill Miller of Icon Entertainment.

While the streets of Music City will soon be much louder, Miller says it still won’t be the same tune lower Broadway is known for with a two musician limit.

“That’s the sound of Music City. It’s that drum, it’s that lead guitar, it’s that bass so while the state is allowing an unlimited number of musicians we are handicapped with being limited to two and I think that changes the dynamic.”

Some of those that make the music in Music City will take the stages at Miller’s venues Monday including Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Skull’s Rainbow Room, and Johnny Cash’s Kitchen and Saloon.

“Without music it’s not sustainable. Broadway will cease to exist as we know it, so music is a must.”

Inside Nudie’s Honky Tonk; the stage is marked demonstrating how a full band can still exercise social distancing. Miller is hopeful that the city will allow full bands to return sooner than phase 3.

“I think the Mayor is going to do what’s fair for everybody and first and foremost what’s safe and we think the plan we have is safe. These guys are suffering and the musicians make this Music City so the musicians are really, pun intended, unsung heroes. We just want to get back to normal and start celebrating life again and let the music play,” said Miller.

The Mayor’s announcement also came with news that places like Miller’s Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline Museums can re-open, with restrictions and at half capacity.

“Social distancing, sanitation, everything required and above is what we are going to be doing in the museums, both Johnny Cash and Patsy.”

The interactive iPads won’t be used during this phase, but visitors will still get a wealth of knowledge on some of the best in music history.

Although opening at 50 percent is still crippling for businesses like Miller’s business, he’s optimistic the city will turn back around.

“I can tell you one thing about this Mayor, he isn’t going to do things based on political motivation or pressure. He’s methodical and the fact that he pushed this forward is based on numbers and I respect that,” said Miller.

