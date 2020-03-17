Music fills the streets in Music City, despite closed bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Rain Drops Keep Falling on my Head” echoed throughout the nearly empty streets of downtown Nashville Tuesday morning.

“I’m singing a song that hopefully will cheer people up, because metaphorically we are getting rained on right now, but one thing about getting rained on (is) the sun always comes out, the sun always comes out,” street performer Ken Dorsey told News 2.

The busking business has actually been better than expected the past couple of days for Dorsey. With honky-tonks closed, music hungry tourists have few places to go and he says a little music is just what many are seeking.

While Dorsey has been playing the streets for years, it’s a platform house bands at some of the bars are now seeking out as well.

John Rich’s Redneck Riviera will be turning back on their lights and welcoming their house bands to perform without a live audience, streaming their sets with hopes of connecting and healing souls across the world.

“It’s important, people need something fun to look at right now because if not what is your outlet,” stated Rich.

With a Venmo account set up, Rich is hoping the bands receive enough tip money online to get by during this time of uncertainty.

“It actually may generate more money for these bands, because it’s so many people. The platform is so big, it will be nationwide.”

Rich plans to jump in and perform for fans on the live stream as well and donating the tip money.

“I gotta have some fun too, this is a bummer for everybody and I love making music and I love the fans and appreciate the folks that work for my business, so this is a way I think everybody can participate in trying to raise the moral a little bit and do some good.”

Live streaming from Redneck Riviera is set to kick off Wednesday. Rich said he will be announcing when he plans to perform soon.

