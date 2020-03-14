Music City venues silent following COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While you can hear the music playing from the honky-tonks in the heart of downtown Nashville, many of the city’s large venues are silent.​

The historic Ryman Auditorium has postponed all shows through April 4th, while concerts like Billie Eilish and Pearl Jam have been canceled at Bridgestone Arena.

One arena shows impacts hundreds of people in the industry from tour managers to sound engineers.

Chris Rabold is the Front of House Engineer for artists like Kenny Chesney and Bruno Mars.

“It’s an unprecedented time for us,” he told News 2.​​

Rabold who is in town for Chesney’s rehearsals learned Thursday that the 11 city tour they were gearing up for has been postponed over concerns of COVID-19.​ He said the news wasn’t too surprising seeing that they work in stadiums with more than 50,000 fans.

“I think the really alarming and shocking thing about this is that the industry as I know it, it’s not that it’s paralyzed or crippled, it’s shut down, it’s done​.​ The tours that I work on have canceled or postponed. In the past, if that happened I would find work somewhere else, but there is no work somewhere else. The industry is done right now, for now,” he said.

However, Rabold feels confident that the music industry will be back and even more fans will come out to support the universal language during a time of healing.

“Just keep listening to music and do whatever you can to support it and be there when it comes back.”

We do expect more cancellations to continue coming in. The Grand Ole Opry announced they will not have a live audience for the next 3 weeks. The Country Music Hall of Fame will also be closed for the rest of the month.​

Live Nation, one of the world’s largest producers of live entertainment is recommending all large scale events be postponed through the end of the month.

The music industry contributes billions of dollars to our local economy, creating more than 50,000 jobs in Nashville.

