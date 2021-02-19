Music City Center’s vaccination clinic to reopen Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Nashville’s Music City Center will reopen Saturday, February 20.

A spokesperson with the Metro Public Health Department says the clinic will open on its regular schedule (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.). The vaccine will be given to those that have an appointment scheduled for Saturday, February 20.

The clinic has been closed since Tuesday due to winter weather.

Anyone that had an appointment scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine from February 16-19 can receive their second dose Saturday as well, according to MPHD. Anyone who was scheduled to receive their first dose from February 16-19 will be contacted to reschedule their appointment. Those who had appointments scheduled for their first shot from February 16-19 will should not come to the clinic until a new appointment has been scheduled.

MPHD says vaccines scheduled to be used on February 16-19 have been properly stored and are safe. An additional shipment of the vaccine is expected arrive early next week.

Anyone that has an appointment scheduled for Saturday or Sunday should arrive at the clinic no later than 3:30 p.m.