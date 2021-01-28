Music City Center to be used as COVID-19 vaccination site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music City Center in downtown Nashville will become a COVID-19 vaccination site beginning Saturday, January 30.

The Metro Health Department made the announcement Thursday morning.

Appointments are required in advance and walk-in appointments are not permitted.

Music City Center says hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Parking will be on level P2 within the Music City Center garage off of 6th Avenue as is available free of charge.

The entrance is directly across from the P2 garage on 6th Avenue.

For more information, call the Metro Health Department at 615-862-7777.