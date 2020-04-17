Music City Center cancelations cost almost $200 million in economic impact during COVID-19 pandemic

Breaking News
Metro Health Dept. reports 20 deaths, 1,597 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Rifle Association was scheduled to host its annual meeting at Music City Center this weekend which would’ve meant about 85,000 attendees over four days. 

“To say that we’ve been hit pretty hard is certainly an accurate statement,” said Music City Center President/CEO Charles Starks. “Every time the phone rings and it’s a customer calling, I and our sales team are kind of like ‘uh oh.’”

He said there were 43 conventions and groups that have canceled events at Music City Center since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That would have meant 255,000 attendees, about 220,000 hotel room nights and a direct economic impact of about $230 million for Nashville and Davidson County.

According to Starks, they were able to re-book 23 groups with alternate dates, but a lot of those were smaller meetings that could find space later in the year. That’s about $36 million in direct economic impact that they were able to salvage. 

On any given day, there were also up to 1,000 contractors at Music City Center in addition to the complex’s 575 full time and part time staff. 

“Not only has it impacted the convention center and certainly the people that would attend and spill out into the streets and into restaurants and bars and attractions downtown, it’s certainly the workers that, while are not on our payroll, are contractors we utilize so them and their families that are not working and most of those folks haven’t worked since the middle of March when the shows canceled here so it certainly is a ripple effect,” Starks said. 

He added that June has been devastating for cancelations, though there are a few groups left in that month as well as July. There have also been a couple of cancelations in August. 

“We’re saying to customers right now – maybe you originally assumed you were gonna have 5,000 attendees and you know your attendance is going to be hurt because there are going to be some companies that don’t send attendees or whatever it may be. So, maybe only 2.500 are coming  – you’re only getting 50 percent. We’re saying to them let us work with you on what your minimums may have been or contractual things because we just want you to come to Nashville if there’s any way possible,” Starks said. “Certainly we’ve got to lean on our health professionals here and we gotta go to their guidance but we’re saying here look we’ll work with you there, don’t cancel because you don’t think we’ll work with you.” 

They’re hoping that’s acceptable by the time July and August roll around. Most event planners are waiting until the first or second week of May to revisit the conversation about being hosted by Music City Center.

“Over the next cycle of a year or so you’re going to have meetings coming that are certainly going to see attendance numbers fluctuate. I think that’s pretty much a given,” Starks said. “We’ll see that happen over the next year.”

Starks said he sits on an international board of meeting planners and they’re discussing what impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on their industry beyond 2020. 

“We’ve got so many people around the world that never worked remotely before and what’s happening is studies are starting to show – at least on the meeting side – a lot of them are saying I’m not as fond of that as I thought I would be. It was okay for the first week or so, now I’ve sort of had it with that,” he said.  “So in the latest couple of surveys that came back from just attendees of shows, they say I can’t wait to get back to face to face.”

According to Starks, he feels the industry will rebound but it will take some time. 

“I think the attendees numbers coming back is going to be a little bit of people making sure ‘I feel safe going out, I think it’s okay to get on an airplane, and I think all that’s good’,” he said. “But then again I think the economics of how badly companies have been hurt or associations or organizations have been hurt is going to have to say ‘Hey we’re going to have to skip this year’s show or we’re only gonna send two people and not five.’ I think that’s what we’re going to see for the next 12 months once we’re able to get restarted.”

Music City Center was in the process of being transformed into an alternate hospital for COVID-19 patients but those plans have been suspended for now.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson15
Bedford40
Benton4
Bledsoe7
Blount46
Bradley35
Campbell12
Cannon8
Carroll13
Carter5
Cheatham20
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee17
Cumberland55
Davidson 1,307
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson39
Dyer24
Fayette42
Fentress4
Franklin23
Gibson25
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene29
Grundy25
Hamblen7
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins26
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox182
Lake4
Lauderdale12
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon19
Macon30
Madison73
Marion27
Marshall12
Maury33
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery102
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam93
Roane7
Robertson95
Rutherford271
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,492
Smith11
Stewart4
Sullivan 45
Sumner491
Tipton54
Trousdale19
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson324
Wilson 161
Residents of other states/countries250
Pending209
Total Casesas of (4/16/20)6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Shelby33
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner28
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/16/20)141

