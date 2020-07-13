Murfreesboro’s BoroPride event canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fifth Annual BoroPride event has been canceled for 2020 “due to increasing health concerns associated with COVID-19,” according to event organizers on the BoroPride Facebook page.

The event will continue on September 18, 2021 in a new location, Cannonsburgh Village, in Murfreesboro with two stages of live entertainment, a kids zone, community information tables, food trucks, and more. Admission is free for the event that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities for the 2021 event, click here to go to the BoroPride Facebook page.

