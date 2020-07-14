Murfreesboro woman highlights local businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro real estate agent MK Hughes is on a mission to help businesses in her community.

When her entire family tested positive for COVID-19, Hughes realized how much damage the virus can do to a small business. That’s when the idea for Local Lens was born, with help from a friend.

“Why not come together. [It] doesn’t cost you anything extra,” Hughes said. “Why not stand together and support our community?”

Hughes recorded segments with a number of businesses she said she already visits regularly. A number of owners sat down with her for an interview.

“How is your business doing? What can the public do to make it better? How are you serving differently now and what do you offer now that you didn’t back in January?” Hughes asked.

People who like, share, and comment on the segments are entered to win a prize. Hughes hopes this will get more people back in the door.

Donut Country owner Kristy Davis said her family has run the shop for 30 years.

Her employees had to adjust to many changes over the last four months, including face masks and drive-through service. Davis said it’s exciting to see coupons they gave away through Local Lens come in. “That is truly what has built Donut Country, is just the advocates and the community in general, and the support that we get locally.”

The idea has generated a lot of community support. Hughes said she may expand into the rest of Rutherford County and planned to keep the segment going through the end of the year.

“I’m going to make sure I drop in and visit them [local businesses], and check on them.” Hughes said.

You can follow along with Local Lens on Facebook.

