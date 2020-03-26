Murfreesboro seamstress forced to close shop sews face masks for health care workers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — People are coming together to do what they can to help the effort against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, Chris Thomas would be busy working in her shop, altering clothes for customers, but everyone is making adjustments to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Thomas was forced to temporarily close her shop and she began looking for ways to spend her extra time.

On Facebook, she saw lots of posts about healthcare workers and others running short on masks, some even having to reuse them, so she got to work.

In just two days, Thomas she has sewn over 100 masks and plans to keep sewing until it’s time to go back to work.

The cause is personal for her. Thomas said when her family came to America, they had nothing and this is her chance to give back.

“We came over here from Vietnam in 1980, very, very poor. We didn’t have any money, so a lot of people helped us, a church down in Florida sponsored our family, a lot of them helped us. Now that we are able to, I like to help people out whenever I can,” explained Thomas.

“With me staying home because we closed down the business for two weeks, I really have nothing but time to do this. So I really use my time and my talent and help out some people at the same time.”

Thomas has donated a few dozen masks to local places in need and is now shipping masks by request to people nationwide.

(Photo: WKRN)

