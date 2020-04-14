Murfreesboro police using old uniforms to create masks for officers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Rutherford County hundreds of cloth masks have been distributed to Murfreesboro police using recycled uniforms. The department began issuing each officer the masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Sergeant Amy Denton came up with the idea to use the surplus uniforms as masks. “The thought hit that we have surplus uniforms that were basically waiting for disposal,” Denton said. “We went through and basically salvaged the fabric from those. It’s a great way to repurpose, reuse and recycle.”

Several Murfreesboro residents, including former members of the department’s Citizens Police Academy and River Oaks Community Church, volunteered to sew the masks as a way of giving back.

One of those residents is Stefanie Marvin-Miller, an Army National Guard veteran, who normally sews quilts for Quilts of Valor. She and other seamstresses were provided material from surplus MPD uniforms to make the masks.

Miller sewed 51 masks in two days with the help of her family. “I love giving back…It’s something you should do when you can. It only makes our community stronger.”

More than 260 cloth masks have been created from the recycled uniforms.

