Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 4th resident death, 10th employee positive with COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro nursing home confirmed a fourth resident has died and a tenth employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from the Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation & Nursing Center confirmed that four more employees of the facility tested positive and one additional resident died from coronavirus complications.

A total of ten employees tested positive and are all recovering at home. A total of 34 residents have tested positive and four have died, while 30 residents of the home tested negative.

Seven of the residents that tested positive, are being treated in the hospital and the rest remain in isolation on site. All residents at Boulevard Terrace have now been tested for COVID-19.

