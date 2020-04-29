Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 3rd resident death, 6th employee positive with COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro nursing home is confirming a third resident has died and a sixth employee is now COVID-19 positive.

Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said a total of 34 residents have tested positive, while another 30 residents have tested negative.

All residents at the center have now been tested for COVID-19, and seven of the residents that have tested positive are being treated in the hospital while the others remain in isolation on site. All six of the employees who tested positive are quarantined and recovering at home, with four not having not worked at the facility since April 17, and two since April 20.

Boulevard Terrace had been closed to outside visitors since March 17, and the facility is reportedly screening all residents three times daily for coronavirus symptoms. All employees are reportedly screened prior to entering the building at the beginning of each work shift. All group activities have been canceled, although one-on-one daily activities with staff continue.

