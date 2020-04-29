Breaking News
Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 3rd resident death, 6th employee positive with COVID-19
coronavirus

Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 3rd resident death, 6th employee positive with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro nursing home is confirming a third resident has died and a sixth employee is now COVID-19 positive.

Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said a total of 34 residents have tested positive, while another 30 residents have tested negative.

All residents at the center have now been tested for COVID-19, and seven of the residents that have tested positive are being treated in the hospital while the others remain in isolation on site. All six of the employees who tested positive are quarantined and recovering at home, with four not having not worked at the facility since April 17, and two since April 20.

Boulevard Terrace had been closed to outside visitors since March 17, and the facility is reportedly screening all residents three times daily for coronavirus symptoms. All employees are reportedly screened prior to entering the building at the beginning of each work shift.  All group activities have been canceled, although one-on-one daily activities with staff continue.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford167
Benton6
Bledsoe589
Blount55
Bradley46
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee33
Crockett7
Cumberland70
Davidson 2,383
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson71
Dyer33
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin32
Gibson41
Giles5
Grainger5
Greene42
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton149
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston4
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox214
Lake50
Lauderdale17
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon28
Macon39
Madison128
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 70
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe14
Montgomery139
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk8
Putnam115
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford434
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier46
Shelby2,376
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner608
Tipton96
Trousdale50
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley18
White5
Williamson399
Wilson 249
Residents of other states/countries251
Pending35
Total Casesas of (4/28/20)10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford10
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner35
Trousdale1
Williamson8
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20)188

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories