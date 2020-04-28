Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 2nd resident death, 4th employee positive with COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro nursing home is confirming a second resident has died and a fourth employee is now COVID-19 positive.

Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said a total of 33 residents have tested positive, while another 30 residents have tested negative.

All residents at the center have now been tested for COVID-19, and 11 of the residents that have tested positive are being treated in the hospital while the others remain in isolation on site. The four employees who tested positive are quarantined and recovering at home, having not worked at the facility since April 17.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 24 Bedford 165 Benton 6 Bledsoe 588 Blount 54 Bradley 45 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 16 Carter 12 Cheatham 39 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 33 Crockett 6 Cumberland 68 Davidson 2,338 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 70 Dyer 32 Fayette 52 Fentress 4 Franklin 29 Gibson 41 Giles 5 Grainger 6 Greene 41 Grundy 28 Hamblen 16 Hamilton 146 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 29 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 42 Houston 4 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 214 Lake 49 Lauderdale 17 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 27 Macon 39 Madison 104 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 41 McMinn 65 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 15 Montgomery 138 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 114 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 138 Rutherford 423 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 46 Shelby 2,327 Smith 19 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 603 Tipton 95 Trousdale 48 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 2 Weakley 18 White 4 Williamson 399 Wilson 246 Residents of other states/countries 283 Pending 49 Total Cases – as of (4/27/20) 9,918

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 25 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 9 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 34 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 3 Out of state 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/27/20) 184

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE