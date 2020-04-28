Breaking News
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old girl
Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 2nd resident death, 4th employee positive with COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro nursing home is confirming a second resident has died and a fourth employee is now COVID-19 positive.

Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said a total of 33 residents have tested positive, while another 30 residents have tested negative.

All residents at the center have now been tested for COVID-19, and 11 of the residents that have tested positive are being treated in the hospital while the others remain in isolation on site. The four employees who tested positive are quarantined and recovering at home, having not worked at the facility since April 17.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford165
Benton6
Bledsoe588
Blount54
Bradley45
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll16
Carter12
Cheatham39
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee33
Crockett6
Cumberland68
Davidson 2,338
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson70
Dyer32
Fayette52
Fentress4
Franklin29
Gibson41
Giles5
Grainger6
Greene41
Grundy28
Hamblen16
Hamilton146
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins29
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman42
Houston4
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox214
Lake49
Lauderdale17
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon27
Macon39
Madison104
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury41
McMinn 65
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe15
Montgomery138
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam114
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson138
Rutherford423
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier46
Shelby2,327
Smith19
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner603
Tipton95
Trousdale48
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne2
Weakley18
White4
Williamson399
Wilson 246
Residents of other states/countries283
Pending49
Total Casesas of (4/27/20)9,918

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford9
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner34
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson3
Out of state3
Total Deaths (as of 4/27/20)184

