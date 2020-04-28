Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 2nd resident death, 4th employee positive with COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro nursing home is confirming a second resident has died and a fourth employee is now COVID-19 positive.
Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said a total of 33 residents have tested positive, while another 30 residents have tested negative.
All residents at the center have now been tested for COVID-19, and 11 of the residents that have tested positive are being treated in the hospital while the others remain in isolation on site. The four employees who tested positive are quarantined and recovering at home, having not worked at the facility since April 17.
Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|24
|Bedford
|165
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|588
|Blount
|54
|Bradley
|45
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|11
|Carroll
|16
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|39
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|33
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|68
|Davidson
|2,338
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|Dickson
|70
|Dyer
|32
|Fayette
|52
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|29
|Gibson
|41
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|6
|Greene
|41
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|16
|Hamilton
|146
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|29
|Haywood
|19
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|42
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|10
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|3
|Knox
|214
|Lake
|49
|Lauderdale
|17
|Lawrence
|17
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|Loudon
|27
|Macon
|39
|Madison
|104
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|41
|McMinn
|65
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|6
|Monroe
|15
|Montgomery
|138
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|8
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|114
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|138
|Rutherford
|423
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|46
|Shelby
|2,327
|Smith
|19
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|603
|Tipton
|95
|Trousdale
|48
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|7
|Washington
|54
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|18
|White
|4
|Williamson
|399
|Wilson
|246
|Residents of other states/countries
|283
|Pending
|49
|Total Cases – as of (4/27/20)
|9,918
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|9
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|34
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|3
|Out of state
|3
|Total Deaths (as of 4/27/20)
|184
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: