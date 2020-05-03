Murfreesboro McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee at a McDonald’s in Murfreesboro has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the owner of the restaurant on New Salem Road, the worker had not been at the restaurant for several days and learned of the test results Saturday.

Owner Jonathan McGuire said the worker got tested for COVID-19 after a family member received positive test results.

He said the restaurant was then closed on Saturday. All workers who came into contact with the employee within the past two weeks has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days with pay.

A professional cleaning company was hired to deep clean and disinfect the restaurant before it was re-opened Sunday to continue drive-thru service, curbside pick-up and delivery. McGuire said they had not re-opened for dine-in, and that the dine-in area has been closed since mid-March.

Currently, the drive-thru has plexiglass between workers and customers, workers are required to sanitize their hands between every customer, and wash their hands every 30 minutes. He said workers are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before their shifts, and any employee with a temperature over 99.5 is not allowed to work.

