Murfreesboro mayor extends ‘State of Emergency’ through April 21

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland renewed the “State of Emergency,” adopting Governor Bill Lee’s renewed ‘Stay at Home’ Executive Order issued on Monday, April 13.

This is all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayors renewed declaration begins at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday April 14 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

“As Mayor of Murfreesboro, I am again renewing the local “State of Emergency” following Governor Lee’s Order 27 issued Monday requiring that all Tennesseans ‘stay home’ unless their activity or business is conducted as part of ‘essential activities,’” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “The renewed local Declaration remains in effect until April 21 and may be extended as necessary at that time to protect health and safety.” Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland

The Executive Orders allow for the continuation of essential businesses. Non-essential businesses including establishments open for eating or drinking onsite, are ordered to remain closed until April 30.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 19 Chester 5 Claiborne 5 Clay 4 Cocke 7 Coffee 12 Cumberland 51 Davidson 1,237 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 33 Dyer 22 Fayette 37 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 21 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 22 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 174 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 17 Macon 27 Madison 73 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 101 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 6 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 92 Roane 5 Robertson 92 Rutherford 253 Scott 10 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,359 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 466 Tipton 52 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 44 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 322 Wilson 145 Residents of other states/countries 253 Pending 136 Total Cases – as of (4/14/20) 5,823

