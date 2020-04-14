Murfreesboro mayor extends ‘State of Emergency’ through April 21

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland renewed the “State of Emergency,” adopting Governor Bill Lee’s renewed ‘Stay at Home’ Executive Order issued on Monday, April 13.
This is all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayors renewed declaration begins at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday April 14 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.
“As Mayor of Murfreesboro, I am again renewing the local “State of Emergency” following Governor Lee’s Order 27 issued Monday requiring that all Tennesseans ‘stay home’ unless their activity or business is conducted as part of ‘essential activities,’” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “The renewed local Declaration remains in effect until April 21 and may be extended as necessary at that time to protect health and safety.”Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland
The Executive Orders allow for the continuation of essential businesses. Non-essential businesses including establishments open for eating or drinking onsite, are ordered to remain closed until April 30.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|25
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|33
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|19
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|7
|Coffee
|12
|Cumberland
|51
|Davidson
|1,237
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|33
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|37
|Fentress
|3
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|21
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|22
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|174
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|17
|Macon
|27
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|101
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|6
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|92
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|92
|Rutherford
|253
|Scott
|10
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,359
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|43
|Sumner
|466
|Tipton
|52
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|44
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|322
|Wilson
|145
|Residents of other states/countries
|253
|Pending
|136
|Total Cases – as of (4/14/20)
|5,823
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|18
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|26
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|27
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20)
|124