Murfreesboro Kroger employee previously diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Kroger announced the death of one of its employees in Rutherford County. The associate, who worked at the Northfield Boulevard store in Murfreesboro, had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The company says they have both mental health and grief counselors available to help co-workers.

You can see their full statement below:

We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our Kroger family members who worked at one of our stores in Murfreesboro, TN. We are mourning along with the family during this extraordinarily difficult time. This associate was previously diagnosed with COVID-19. We have made mental health and grief counselors available to support our associates. And we are continuing to take steps to support and safeguard our associates and customers.

