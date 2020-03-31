Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department keeps residents safe during COVID-19 Pandemic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — While a lot of non-essential businesses and facilities are closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, emergency responders are still at work. This was the case Sunday afternoon when the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department got a call about two teenagers stranded in The Stones River. Battalion Chief Blake Insell was part of the Water Rescue Team that responded to the call.

“So we responded to that location. Sure enough, there were two 17-year-old male persons down there in the water, in their kayaks. They had put in at the Thompson Lane trailhead, Which is on one side of the bridge. They took about a 15-second float, their kayaks overturned,” Insell said.

The Swift Water Rescue Team jumped into action and brought the two young men to safety. But, are precautions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while responding to calls like this? We reached out to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Chief Mark Foulks for more details.

“We are taking special precautions on some calls. Of course with a water rescue call, with having to have the gear on that they had to have for the water rescue call over the weekend and then some of our fire calls. You’re already in some level of personal protective equipment,” said Foulks.

Chief Foulks said that more precautions are taken while on medical calls. If the person who needs help has had exposure to anyone who has COVID-19, or if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19, full protective equipment is used during the call.

Other measures have also been taken to keep Murfreesboro Fire Rescue staff safe and healthy during this time.

