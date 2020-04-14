Murfreesboro company sends portable sinks to New York City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Businesses are doing their best to stay afloat and even help out where they can during the pandemic.

One Murfreesboro business was called upon in a big way and has become essential for the fight against COVID-19 in New York City.

Ozark River Manufacturing in Murfreesboro makes portable sinks by trade. Its normal clients include restaurants, tattoo parlors, Disney, Costco and Uber.

But now, their newest and most important clients are the Javits Center and multiple New York City hospitals.

“As we’re looking at them, sending them, my heart was torn open. I don’t even know if I can comprehend the feeling that we were actually helping save lives,” explained Martin Watts with Ozark River Manufacturing.

The company is able to make roughly 40 sinks per day, and in the past week, Ozark River has sent at least 120 sinks to New York, all at a reduced cost. It’ll continue to do so as long as they are needed.

