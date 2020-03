MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro City School officials told News 2 that schools will remain closed through April 3.



Their CHOW buses are serving at over 40 locations Monday-Friday. Officials said they’ve served over 5,500 meals in the last week. Locations can be found here.

