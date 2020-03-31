Murfreesboro cat cafe closes, continues work to get kitties adopted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Murfreesboro couple is working hard to find homes for cats during this uncertain time.

Curtis and Taura Byrd run the Catfeine Cat Cafe in Murfreesboro where customers pay to enjoy the cats for an hour at a time, and then maybe adopt one.

The cafe had to close its doors a week ago Saturday, cutting off public access to the cats who are looking for their forever homes.

“It was a pretty hard hit already for the financial impact of it, overall the impact it’s having for us, the main reason we are here is to get these cats adopted so that’s not happening if our doors are closed,” explained Taura Byrd.

“The second thing, during this time, it would be a great place to go and actually destress but obviously we have our doors closed now, so that’s not happening either. All of that, and obviously tie in the financial impact of that. It’s been a pretty tough time.”

The cafe co-owners are still working on a plan to get cats adopted.

Right now, all of their cats will go to foster homes, but will still be available for adoption.

You can contact the Catfeine Cat Cafe through their social media where they post pictures of available cats. The co-owners have also started a GoFundMe, to help keep the business going while they are closed. They are more than half-way to their $12,000 goal.

