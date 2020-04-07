Murfreesboro brewery introduces ‘social distance’ brew to help hospitality industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Social distancing is the way of life right now and now it’s also a new beer!

Hop Springs in Murfreesboro has released a new “social distance” beer to benefit hospitality workers who have been affected by COVID-19.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hospitality Strong movement.

Chef Maneet Chauhan is a partner in the brewery and told News 2 hospitality is the lifeblood of their industry.

“Hospitality is in our blood, we live this industry and the last few weeks have been very, very difficult, especially with all of our restaurants in Nashville the opportunity to give back to people who need help. I think it’s absolutely amazing and I’m really excited that we at Hop Springs are doing hospitality strong,” explained Chauhan.

Hop Springs is located on John Bragg Highway in Murfreesboro. They have a drive-through window open for customers who want to stop by. The beer is made from Tennessee ingredients, including malt from nearby Batey Farms.

According to the brewery, Social Distance is a Tennessee ale in line with a slightly hoppier hefeweizen. Crisp with a slight orange and clove characteristic, great on its own or with an orange slice. This beer is perfect for sitting on your porch and waving high to your neighbors at a distance.

